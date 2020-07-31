|
McINTOSH
Wilma (nee Black) Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly, at her home, in Puerto
Lumbreras, Spain, on the 13th July, 2020. Wilma Carol Anne, beloved wife of Charles McIntosh and much loved mother of Angie and Jaime. Wilma will be greatly missed by her brother Ewan and his wife Eileen, sisters-in-law Meikle, Cherrie, Jenny, Lydia, brother-in-law Clayton and a whole host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. The funeral service will be held in the William Purves Funeral Chapel in St Andrews and burial will take place in the St Andrews Western Cemetery, on 5th August, 2020 commencing at 10.15 a.m. Due to the current restrictions, attendance will be restricted to immediate family only.
Published in Fife Today on July 31, 2020