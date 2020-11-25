|
|
|
WILSON Wilma Peacefully, in Victoria Hospice, Kirkcaldy, on Wednesday, 18th November, 2020, Wilma, aged 80 years, of Kennoway. Beloved wife of Donald, loving mum to George and Wilma, dear stepmum to Brenda, Bruce and Barbara, mother-in-law to Paul and stepmother-in-law to Tam and a much loved gran and great-gran. The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, 2nd December, at Kirkcaldy Crematorium. Due to current restrictions in place surrounding Covid19 the service will be for family only.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 25, 2020