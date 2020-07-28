Andrew "Andy" Hackethal passed into eternal life on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Boone
Hospital Center in Columbia, Missouri following a brief illness.
Andy was born on April 5, 1955 in Alton, Illinois, the son of Margery A. Hackethal and the late Peter L. Hackethal.
Andy attended Alton High School during which he earned the honor of becoming an Eagle Scout. He earned his bachelor's degree from Western University in 1977 and worked as a graphic design artist most of his life. He married Juli Mechlin of (Centralia, MO) in 2004, and she survives as do his children Erin Wuestenberg (husband Jeff), Kelli Stone (husband Paul), Laci Milner and Jeff Milner, and his grandchildren Hannah and Emma. Also surviving are his three sisters Diana Schoenherr (husband James), Elaine Meyer (husband Dale) and Margaret Williams (husband Kris) and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and his beloved Aunt Lucy Boschert, his godmother.
Andy's greatest passion was being a loving devoted family member. He loved camping, all water sports, trout fishing, music and painting. He was equally passionate about his church, Friendship Christian Church in Centralia, MO where he played bass guitar in its band for many years.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM Friday, July 31, 2020 at Friendship Christian Church Hwy EE in Centralia, MO.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am Saturday August 1, 2020 at Friendship Christian Church.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Friendship Christian Church for Andy Hackethal music, and may be sent to Friendship Place 110 N Allen St . Centralia, MO 65240. Online condolences may be left at www.fentonkendrickfh.com