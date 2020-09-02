Anna Mae Tidball, 99, Centralia, MO passed away peacefully Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Carrollton, MO. "Annie" as she was known most, was born December 8, 1920 to Nellie and Ernest King in Letcher County, KY. She married Chester Tidball on September 9, 1939 who preceded her in death on November 6, 2010 after being married for 71 years. They moved to Centralia, MO in 1951 where they resided in their home till passing.
Annie was a true homemaker and was very dedicated to her family. She loved to hand embroidery quilts, tea towels and crochet afghans. One of her many joys was giving a needle and thread to her grandkids to teach them the art. In 1982, Annie made hand quilted quilts for her daughter's grandson and granddaughter and won blue ribbons at the Missouri State Fair. Many of Annie's other hobbies included listening to the St. Louis Cardinals on the radio in the kitchen while working on a needlework project, rooting for the Missouri Tigers basketball team, reading, playing bingo, visiting the local casino and playing scrabble with friends and family. She was always there to lend a helping hand to friends and family. Annie was also employed by Doty Construction to paint and clean newly constructed low-income citizen housing throughout Missouri and Iowa as well as a subdivision in Centralia. Upon opening Chet's Trailer Court, Annie was the bookkeeper and kept the court yards looking nice. Tenants knew that if they didn't mow their yards or keep it clear of clutter, they were due for a visit from Annie. Their mistake was taking her small size for granted.
Annie is survived by one daughter Connie Harper of Carrollton, MO; three sons Dwayne Tidball of Harrisburg, MO, Darrell Tidball of Hallsville, MO and Gary Tidball; five grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; six nieces and nephews; other relatives and many dear friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her dear husband Chester, a daughter Carolyn Ann and four siblings Ada Haverstick, Charles King, Donald King, Jim King and one nephew Gerry King.
Graveside services will be 10:00 am Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Centralia, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to Sunnydale Academy or to the Centralia First Christian Church, c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net