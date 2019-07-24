Antionette "Annie" Knight, 32, Clark, MO passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from injuries sustained in a car accident. She was born July 28, 1986 the daughter of Antone Knight, Sr. and Brenda Lea and her step-father Jimmie Lea.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by six children Kendall Castillo, Mia Garner, Leila Garner, Serenity Hildreth, Hailey Hildreth and Charles Hildreth; her father Antone Knight Sr.; her mother Brenda Lea and her husband Jimmie; one sister Mary Bell and her husband Josh of Madison, MO; two brothers Charles Schiradelly and his wife Kim of Columbia, MO and T.J. Knight, Jr; two step-sisters Donna Redmon and her husband Terry of Columbia, MO and Melissa Woods and her husband James of Sturgeon, MO; several nieces and nephews; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; her grandparents Edgar Knight and Dorothy Dobbs; other relatives and many dear friends. Annie was preceded in death by her grandparents Mary and Dan Beaman.

Annie enjoyed camping, fishing, and most of all spending time with all of her family and friends.

Memorial services were 8:00 pm Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia, MO. Visitation was from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to the family, payable to Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on July 24, 2019