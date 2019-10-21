|
Arlean E. Boss, 77, Centralia, MO passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at her home. She was born October 9, 1942 in Washington D.C. the daughter of the late Walter and Gertrude Smay. On March 15, 1968 she was united in marriage to Kenneth Boss. He preceded her in death on November 11, 2015.
She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one daughter Linda Windsor of Centralia, MO; grandchildren Yasiman, Lilia and her husband Austin, Shaheen, Kendra and her husband Joshua, Josh, Kiara and her husband Clayton, Alexander, Brandon, Jade, Benjamin and Liam; great grandchildren Elias, Brooklyn, Roman, Arthur and Diana; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, one daughter Loraine Esmaeili and two grandchildren preceded her in death.
Arlean worked at A.B. Chance Co. and later as a driver and area secretary for O.A.T.S. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and St. Anne's Sodality. She enjoyed making ceramics, cooking, reading, sewing and embroidery.
ass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Centralia, MO. Interment will be in the Centralia City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia, MO with a Rosary to follow at 7:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net
