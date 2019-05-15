Bernice Harriet Braden, known as "Nana" or "Mimi" to her grandchildren and great grandchildren, passed away at the age of 88 on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Fenton Funeral Chapel in Centralia, with burial to follow in the Centralia City Cemetery.

Friends and Family are invited to Bernice's Life Celebration at a visitation Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at the funeral chapel.

Bernice was born in 1930 to Josephine Papa Wheeler and Ed Wheeler in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and lived in Centralia, Missouri since 1980.

Bernice is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Leon Braden, two daughters, Terry Knopke and Kennet Owens, six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and her sister, Joann Nelson. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sylvia Jean Wright and brothers Archie Wheeler, Jackie Wheeler, and Floyd Wheeler.

Bernice was known for her quick wit, her beautiful long hair, and her never-tiring work ethic. She loved to read and to sing and dance along to the oldies. She would often tell stories of her youth as a trick rider in the rodeo, and always felt most at home close to nature, spending countless hours working in her gardens. Her proudest achievement was the family that she raised, who will miss her dearly as she joins her daughter and brothers in heaven.

Memorial donations are suggested to the in care of Fenton Funeral Chapel 104 S. Collier Centralia, MO 65240.

Online condolences may be left at www.fentonfuneralchapel.com Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on May 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary