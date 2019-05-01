Bertha Lee Barnes, 99 of Sturgeon died Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Stuart House in Centralia.

A Celebration of Life graveside service will take place 11:00 AM, Monday, April 29, 2019 at Mt. Horeb Cemetery in Sturgeon.

Bertha was born on February 4, 1920 in Boone County, the daughter of Ira E. and Mary Catherine (Tribble) Roberts.

On Dec. 1, 1940 in Sturgeon, Bertha married Henry Earl Barnes and he preceded her in death on July 15, 2010.

Bertha is survived by her daughter, Vicki Maassen and husband Terry of Mexico, son, Larry Barnes and wife Angie of Sturgeon; five grandchildren, Kimberly Farris of Columbia, Kelee Barnes of Hallsville, Samuel Barnes of Centralia, Tara Maloney of Seattle, Washington, Amanda Rowe of Mexico; eleven great-grandchildren, and one brother Rick Roberts of Columbia.

Along with her parents and her husband Henry, Bertha was preceded in death by eight brothers and two sisters.

She loved reading, playing cards, and socializing with the neighborhood.

She especially loved being with her grandchildren, children, and family.

Bertha was a cook at Eugene Field School and worked at Crown Linen. Her favorite job was working at Kline's/Stage Department Store in Mexico.

She will be lovingly remembered and missed by all her family.

In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to: "Friends of Mount Horeb Cemetery" in care of Fenton Funeral Chapel, 104 S. Collier, Centralia, MO 65240.

