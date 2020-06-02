Betty Jane Hombs, 91 of Centralia died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at her home.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, June 1, 2020 at Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home in Centralia, with burial to follow in Glendale Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Betty was born on October 14, 1928 the daughter of James Lyman and Dorothy Juanita (Perkins) Bradshaw.
On August 17, 1946 in Columbia, Betty married Marvin "Sparkey" Hombs, and he preceded her in death on September 4, 2009.
Betty is survived by her children, Janice Victoria "Vicky" Murray and husband Jack of Giddings, TX, Roy M. Hombs and wife Tina R. of Columbia, Kirby Hombs and wife Alicia of Jefferson City; grandchildren, Joyce Gallier (Tom), Jeffrey Murray (Christi), Tiffany Wiederstein (Heath), Brandon Hombs (Veronika), Damon Hombs; 15 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson; siblings, Helen Rapp of Overland Park, KS, Jane O'Dell (Charles) of Columbia, Joe Bradshaw of Iowa.
Along with her husband Sparkey, Betty was preceded in death by her parents, and three siblings.
Betty was an avid collector of Barbie dolls, was an accomplished seamstress, helping make many wedding dresses, and she wrote poetry.
Betty loved to spend time on Facebook, but most importantly she loved her family and spending time with them.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Centralia Church of Christ, and may be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier, Centralia, MO 65240.
To those attending the visitation or graveside service we ask that you maintain social distancing, be aware that capacity and seating may be limited. We will follow all guidelines set forth by Boone County.
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard from Jun. 2 to Jun. 10, 2020.