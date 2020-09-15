Bill Roth, 82, Centralia, MO passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at The Terrace Retirement Center in Columbia, MO. He was born September 25, 1937 in Audrain County, MO the son of the late William B. and Elizabeth P. (Pool) Roth. On June 12, 1959 he married Joyce Eileen Abendshien. Joyce preceded him in death on November 7, 2000.
He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one daughter Beth Mead and her husband Sam of Columbia, MO; his granddaughter Cori Mead of Columbia, MO; one brother George Roth and his wife Cleva of Macon, MO; two sisters Patty Sebastian of Auxvasse, MO and Janet Sue Roth of Centralia, MO; a special friend Barbara Chamberlain of Columbia, MO; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives and many dear friends.
Bill attended the University of Missouri and later Lincoln University where he graduated with a Business Degree. He worked for MFA Insurance, which later became Shelter Insurance Company for many years. He also owned and operated his own farm for several years and was a member of the Centralia United Methodist Church and the Centralia Jaycee's. He enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, hunting, fishing and playing cards. Bill was an avid birdwatcher and could spot multiple kinds of birds and even tell you what kind of birds they were by their color and markings.
The family would like to thank the wonderful, caring staff at the Terrace Retirement Center, Hospice Compassus and Phoenix Home Care who created a comfortable caring environment where Bill could be surrounded by his loved ones.
To Barbara Chamberlain: thank you for being such a special light in Bill's life; for the love, adventure and companionship you shared with him and for being a part of our family. Love, Beth, Sam & Cori
Funeral services will be 11:00 am Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Centralia United Methodist Church in Centralia, MO, Interment will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Centralia, MO. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Centralia United Methodist Church in Centralia, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to the Joyce E. Roth Memorial Scholarship, c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolences may also be made to the family at ww.oliverfuneralhome.net