Billy Joe Acton, 60 of Salisbury died Saturday, November 28, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Friday, December 4, 2020 at Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home in Centralia. Burial will follow in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Centralia.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until the time of the service at the funeral home on Friday.
To those attending the visitation, funeral service or graveside service, we ask that you wear a face mask, and maintain social distancing. Be aware that capacity and seating may be limited. We will follow guidelines set forth by Boone County.
Billy was born on April 1, 1960 in Columbia, the son of Wilfred and Enda (Campbell) Acton.
In 2004, Billy married Mary Hendren and she survives of the home.
Along with his wife Mary, Billy is survived by his children, Christopher Acton and wife Michelle of Salisbury, Lisa Asher and husband Joseph of Moberly, Kimberly Acton of Armstrong, Nichole Tennison (Michael Bower) of Hallsville, Hunter Acton of Salisbury; grandchildren, Dawson, Aiden, Hailey, Jaron, Colten, Joseph, Isaac, Brayden, Piper, Easton, Bentley, Jaxtyn; siblings, Delbert Acton, Virginia Luke, Marilyn Brown, Gloria Nichols; Numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, Billy was preceded in death by a brother, Wilbur Acton.
Billy loved to go hunting, fishing, looking for mushrooms and arrowheads. He loved his family, spending time with them, and especially enjoyed giving them nicknames.
Cash donations are suggested to Mary Acton for Care of Hunter, and may be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier Centralia, MO 65240.
