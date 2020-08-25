Brian Ferrell, 49, Mexico, MO, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at the SSM
Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis, MO. He was
born July 29, 1971in Jefferson City, MO, the son of Vincent
Ferrell, Sr. and Donna (Righter) Ferrell.
He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by
two daughters Brittany Ferrell of New Bloomfield, MO and
Brandi Ferrell of Mexico, MO; his mother Donna Ferrell
of Mexico, MO; two grandchildren Jace Smith and Liam
Smith; other relatives and many dear friends.
Brian first worked for the State of Missouri Department
of Corrections and later as a bus driver for First Student.
He enjoyed travelling, watching WWII history movies and
spending time with his family especially his two grandsons.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Memorial
contributions may be made to the family, payable to
Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolences may also be
made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net