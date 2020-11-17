1/1
Callista Jayne "Cathi" (Darr) Grace
1948 - 2020
Callista (Cathi) Jayne (Darr) Grace, 72 of Centralia, died November 10, 2020 at her home.
A private service will be held at Centralia United Methodist Church. In honor of Bill's military service, burial will be at the Missouri State Veteran's Cemetery in Jacksonville, Missouri.
Cathi was born on July 31, 1948 in Fort Dodge, Iowa the daughter of James Darrall & Martha Jayne Darr.
Cathi attended Northwest Missouri State University where she met William Paul Grace. They were married March 1, 1969 in Boone, Iowa.
Along with her husband, Bill, Cathi is survived by daughter Juli (Grace) Yocum and David Passman of Independence, MO; son Jason Grace and wife Jessica, of Leawood, KS; Grandchildren John Yocum, Sofia, Ashton and Avery Grace; Niece Kim King and husband David and great nephew Dylan.
Cathi was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Tim Darr.
Cathi was a member of Centralia United Methodist Church; co-founder of Ball Road Bakers. She went on several mission trips with the church, most recently in Montana, and coordinated mission trips to Joplin after the tornado in 2011. She participated in several community service activities including CUMC's free café and annual school supply and winter coat giveaways.
She loved travelling (especially to the beach), country music, being with family, and cheering on MU and Centralia high school sports.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Baby Grace Foundation or Centralia United Methodist Church and may be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier St. Centralia, MO 65240. Online Condolences may be left at www.fentonkendrickfh.com

Published in Centralia Fireside Guard from Nov. 17 to Nov. 28, 2020.
