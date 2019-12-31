|
Carol Chance, 83, Franklin, TN formerly of Dallas, TX and Centralia, MO passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019, at N.H.C. Memory Care in Franklin, TN. She was born on February 16, 1936, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Evelyn (Scott) Rainey. On January 18, 1958, she was united in marriage to Phillip Chance. Phil preceded her in death on September 1, 2005.
She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter, Lisa Chance Cox and husband Mark of Franklin, TN; two sons, Lawrence Gano Chance and wife Melissa of Little Rock, AR and David Lee Chance and wife Christa of Dallas, TX; her brother Jerry Rainey and wife Jane of Cameron, MO; a brother-in-law Jack Chance and wife Linda of Columbia, MO; eight grandchildren Chance Cox and wife Elizabeth, Joshua Cox, Susanna Chance, Alexander Chance, Jeremiah Cox, Jackson Chance, William Chance and Weston Chance; two great grandchildren Ariel and Oliver Cox; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and many dear friends.
Carol was a devoted homemaker, and also committed much time to church, civic, and charitable organizations. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Centralia and later, Prestonwood Baptist in Dallas. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, painting, decorating, crafts, and most of all, spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia, MO. Entombment will be in the Chance Family Mausoleum in the Centralia City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until service time on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to the , or the First Baptist Church of Centralia c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Jan. 1, 2020