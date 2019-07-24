Charlene Killian, 76, of Sturgeon died Friday, July 19, 2019 at The Bluffs in Columbia.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home in Centralia, with Rev. Chris Baker officiating.

Friends and family were invited to Charlene's Life Celebration at a visitation Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the funeral home.

Charlene was born on January 20, 1943 in Mexico, Missouri, the daughter of Chester Lee and Myrtle Louise (Hayhurst) Myers.

Charlene married Lonny Killian on June 17, 1961 in Sturgeon, Missouri, and he survives.

Along with her husband Lonny, Charlene is survived by two sons, Terry Killian of Boonville, and Tony Killian of Columbia; grandchildren, Rebecca Salmon, Whitney Leonard (Jamey), and Evan Killian (Becca); great-grandchildren, Kally, Paisley, and Oliver Killian; siblings, Tijuana Rand, Daryl Marshall, Gary Roberts, Wanda Davenport, Lester Myers, and Jack Myers.

Charlene was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Robert Myers, a sister, Frances Ann Myers and a niece, Carla Gibson.

Charlene loved her family and devoted her life to taking care of them. She spent many years helping as a Cub Scout leader, and was very active in her community.

Charlene loved flowers, working on crafts, reading, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Online condolences may be left at www.fentonfuneralchapel.com Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on July 24, 2019