Charles "Chuck" Danny DeCourley, born on August 5, 1939, in Memphis, Tennessee, died because of metastatic lung cancer on May 24, 2019, in Columbia, Missouri.

He grew up in south central Tennessee. He attended Union College in Tennessee for two years, then enlisted in the Navy in 1959. He was assigned to Washington DC, where he met and married Susan Myers, Chuck next went to the Philippines. In 1965, while Chuck was on ship duty, Susan returned to Madison, where their daughter Rebecca was born. In the Navy, he served as a Cryptologic Technician. He was sent to Vietnam aboard the USS Maddox; arriving in the Gulf of Tonkin, it was the first ship fired on in the Vietnam War. In 1969, Chuck was stationed in Hakada, Japan. In 1970, he and the family moved to San Angelo, Texas, where he taught communications at Goodfellow Air Force Base. In 1976, they moved to Okinawa, where he served until retirement. During his Navy service, he received the National Defense Service Medal, a Viet-Nam Service Medal, a Viet-Nam Campaign Ribbon with Device, and a Navy Unit Commendation.

In 1979, he retired from the Navy, and moved to Columbia, Missouri, where he completed his Bachelor's degree in Agriculture at the University of Missouri, followed by a Masters in Ag Economics. He worked for University Ag Extension, followed by Small Farm Today magazine, where his future son-in-law also worked. For 12 years, he was the organizer of the National Small Farm Trade Show & Conference, "the largest small farm show in the United States". He and Susan then bought a farm in Hallsville, Missouri, where he raised emus and carved emu eggs.

Chuck was preceded in death by one daughter, Beth Marie; one younger brother, Ernest; and his parents. He is survived by one older brother, Joe; his wife, Susan; his daughter, Rebecca; and two grandchildren, John Charles and Miranda. He was and is loved and will be missed.

Graveside services were Tuesday June 4, 2019 at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, MO. In lieu of flowers, Chuck requested that memorials be made to The Food Bank, https://sharefoodbringhope.org/give-help, or Centralia VFW Post 6276, www.facebook.com/CentraliaVFWpost