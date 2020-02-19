Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fraternal Order of Eagles
2513 N. Stadium Blvd
Columbia, MO
1957 - 2020
Charles David Nichols Obituary
Charles David Nichols 63, of Centralia, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
David was born January 10, 1957 to William (Bill) D. Nichols and Meryl Roberts Nichols. David was a unique man who lived his life to the fullest in the way he wanted. David was a lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and was an avid darts player.
A celebration of his life will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 2513 N. Stadium Blvd, Columbia, MO.
David is survived by his son, Charles David Nichols Jr.; granddaughters, Breanne Nichols and Katelyn Nichols; brother, Billy (Cheryl) Nichols; sisters, Sally (Billy) Enochs, Patty (Terry) Rowland and Charlotte Roberts; many nieces/nephews and great nieces/nephews.
David was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Vicki.
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Feb. 20, 2020
