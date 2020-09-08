1/1
Charles Kendall Davidson
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Kendall Davidson, 65 of Sturgeon, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020.
A private family burial is planned. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Charles was born on November 27, 1954 in Moberly, MO, the son of Charles Overton and Roxy Holmes Hathman Davidson.
Charles married Cynthia Lewis on November 17, 1973 at the Methodist Church in Centralia, MO.
Along with his wife Cynthia, Charles is survived by his sons, Charles (Jami) Davidson of Hallsville and Christopher Davidson of Sturgeon; grandchildren, Matanna, Syler and Sawyer; siblings, Wendell W. (Betty) Davidson of Harrisburg, JoAnn (Jerry) Tiffany of Columbia; brother-in-law Ernie Carlos of Columbia; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents and sister Nelba Sue Carlos.
Charles was an outdoors man; he loved fishing, hunting, and camping. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially taking his grandchildren to Silver Dollar City.
Memorial donations are suggested to American Cancer Society and may be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier St. Centralia, MO 65240.
Online condolences may be left at www.fentonkendrickfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard from Sep. 8 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fenton Funeral Chapel
104 S Collier St
Centralia, MO 65240
(573) 682-3703
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved