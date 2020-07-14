1/1
Charles Richard Rice
1934 - 2020
Charles Richard Rice, 85, of Centralia died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.
There will be a private family burial.
Charles was born on November 26, 1934 in Alton, IL, the son of Freddy and Treva (Kelley) Rice.
Charles married Dorothy Kellogg on November 22, 1953, in the Chance Memorial Chapel at Sunnydale Academy, Centralia, MO, and she survives.
Along with his wife Dorothy, Charles is survived by a son, Mardon Rice and wife Melodie of Santa Fe, NM; a daughter, Kelley Cutforth and husband Steve of Centralia; grandsons, Michael Kropf and wife Rebekah of Centralia, and Andrew Cutforth of Montreal, Canada; great-grandchildren, Grant Kropf and wife Kensley, Noah Kropf, Natalie Kropf, and Brady Kropf; a great-great-granddaughter, Quinnley Kropf; brother Dale Rice and wife Bonny of Bethalto, IL; nephew Rodney Rice and wife Angie of Collinsville, IL; great-niece Maya Rice; niece Linda Coggins and husband George of Florida.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents and brothers James and Gerald.
Charles was a partner in Custom Home Builders for 30 years. He loved his work, his family, especially grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Fan, he enjoyed reading, and going to pocket-knife shows. He was an Alderman for the City of Centralia for many years. At one time he was Centralia Junior Achievement Program leader, and he was President of the Centralia High School Band Parents Club.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Sunnydale Academy Student Fund and may be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home 104 S. Collier, Centralia, MO 65240.
Online condolences may be left at www.fentonkendrickfh.com

Published in Centralia Fireside Guard from Jul. 14 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
