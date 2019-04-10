Home

Fenton Funeral Chapel
104 S Collier St
Centralia, MO 65240
(573) 682-3703
Chester Lynn McDonald


Chester Lynn McDonald Obituary
Chester Lynn McDonald, 78, of Mexico died Monday April 1, 2019 at the SSM St. Mary's Hospital Audrain in Mexico.
A graveside service will take place at a later date in the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
Chester was born on September 11, 1940 in Mexico, the son of Sam P. and Gladys I. (Cross) McDonald.
Chester is survived by his significant other, Joella Biggs of the home; a son, Michael McDonald of Phoenix, AZ, granddaughter, April McCormick of Tucson, AZ, great-granddaughter, Elaina McCormick; sister, Maxine Cavanaugh of Hawaii.
Chester was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Perry and Bill McDonald.
Chester served his country in the United States Army. He served for more than 20 years, retiring from active duty.
Chester continued to work, as he truly enjoyed working, compiling more than 61 years of work before his final retirement.
Chester was a member of the Free Masons, he really enjoyed visiting with people and telling stories.
Memorial donations are suggested to the , in care of Fenton Funeral Chapel, 104 S. Collier, Centralia, MO 65240.
Online condolences may be left at www.fentonfuneralchapel.com
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Apr. 10, 2019
