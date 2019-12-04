|
|
Curtis Dillard (CD) Richards, 73, of Sturgeon, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at University Hospital in Columbia, MO.
CD was born December 10, 1945 at his home in Sturgeon to Robert and Myrtle (Colwell) Richards.
He attended Sturgeon High School and served in the US Army during the Vietnam War, as Specialist 4, from 1965 to 1967.
He spent most of his life driving for Don Lake and Carl's Towing of Columbia, MO.
Survivors include: His wife, Peggy (Wells) Richards of Sturgeon and two children: Cory Richards of Columbia and Rusty Richards (Beth) of Columbia; grandchildren Caitlin, Hannah, William, Emily, Chance, Reagan, Reese, Rynn, Scottie, Renee, Kaleighia, Analiese and 1 great grandson, Glendyn; sister Ann (Gene) Kelly of Sturgeon, brother Bud (Marilyn) Richards of Anabel, MO, brother Darrel (Shirley) Richards of Austin, TX, brother Edwin (Flara) Richards of Mesa, AZ and sister Mary (Harry) Poettgen of Columbia.
He was preceded in death by son, Jeff Richards, sister Linda Sue, and his parents.
Visitation will be open to the public on Wednesday, December 4th, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the Sturgeon Christian Church. Graveside services for immediate family will be Thursday, December 5th at Mt. Horeb Cemetery, in Sturgeon, MO.
CD enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, friends, playing cards, karaoke and telling jokes. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Dec. 5, 2019