Dana Keith Daum
1961 - 2020
Dana Keith Daum, 59 of Centralia died Friday, November 20, 2020 at the University Hospital in Columbia.
Friends and family are invited to Dana's Life Celebration at a visitation from 3:00-7:00 PM Monday, November 23, 2020 at Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home in Centralia.
There will be a private family service and burial.
To those attending the visitation, we ask that you wear a face mask, and maintain social distancing. Be aware that capacity and seating may be limited. We will follow guidelines set forth by Boone County.
Dana was born on September 14, 1961 in Moberly the son of Kenneth and Fay (Sharp) Daum.
Dana attended Centralia public schools, then took many evening classes in Mexico, learning the trade of electricity, plumbing, and refrigeration. Dana worked many years at different locations in Columbia and Mexico as a maintenance electrician. He was a very hard worker who could troubleshoot any problem a machine could have.
On August 17, 1979 in Centralia, Dana married the love of his life, Cindy Herron, and she survives of the home.
Along with his wife Cindy, Dana is survived by his mother, Fay Daum of Centralia; a son, Dustin Daum and wife Sarah of Centralia, daughter, Bridget Price and husband Jimmy of Centralia; grandchildren, Emma, Sophie, and Lily Daum, Henry and Hudson Price; sister, Debbie Warner and husband Dennis of Vandalia, IL, brother, Dennis Daum and wife Teresa of Newtown, MO, father and mother-in law, Don and Carolyn Herron of Centralia, sisters-in-law, Kathy Herron of Centralia, Lori Brown and husband Jon of Centralia, Jody Fricke and husband Bill of Hallsville, brother-in-law, Glenn Herron of Moberly; numerous nephews and nieces.
Dana was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Daum and a brother-in-law, Mike Herron.
He was a member of the Centralia Church of Christ.
Dana had a great sense of humor, loved helping others, and fix anything he could.
He loved to go fishing, hunting, and enjoying God's creations.
Dana loved his family, he truly enjoyed being the taxi driver for his grandkids, spending time with them, and most importantly, loving them.
Family was first for Dana, caring for his mother and father, his children and his grandchildren. Dana was a kind and giving man, who will be loved and missed by all who knew him.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Little Prairie Bible Camp, and may be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier St. Centralia, MO 65240.
Online Condolences may be left at www.fentonkendrickfh.com

Published in Centralia Fireside Guard from Nov. 24 to Dec. 16, 2020.
