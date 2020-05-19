Dean Edward Friedli, 87, Centralia, MO passed away peacefully Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born June 16, 1932 in Hope Township, Kansas. At the age of 9, he came to live with Ben and Lucy (Fountain) Morris, who raised him as their own son.
Dean graduated from Centralia High School in 1950. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 to 1954. On November 17, 1957 he was united in marriage to Shirley Reams. In addition to his wife Shirley of 62 years, he will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three children Ed Friedli and his wife Mary Ann of Centralia, MO, Kay Strouse and her husband Thomas of Sedalia, MO and Tyler Friedli and his wife Amber of Centralia, MO; nine grandchildren; one great grandchild; a sister in law Phyllis Oppliger; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents Ben and Lucy Morris, a sister Syrena Tucker preceded him in death.
Dean was a life-long farmer. He worked at Green Acres Farm Supply until his retirement, at which time he began a small engine repair business. Dean enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing cards with friends and his grandkids. Dean was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Centralia, MO where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, Youth Leader and on multiple committees. In his later years, he joined Bethlehem Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon.
Graveside services will be at 3:00 pm Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Bethlehem Church Cemetery near Centralia, MO. A private family visitation will be from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bethlehem Baptist Church c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net
To those attending the visitation or funeral service, we ask that you maintain social distancing. Be aware that capacity and seating may be limited and that people are welcome to and encouraged to wear face masks to protect themselves and others. We will follow all guidelines set forth by Boone and local counties.
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard from May 19 to May 27, 2020.