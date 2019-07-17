Debra Sue Cates Fair, 67, of Centralia, died Sunday July 14, 2019 at her home.

Family and friends are invited to Debra's Life Celebration Service 10:00 AM Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Fenton Funeral Chapel with burial to follow in the Glendale Memorial Gardens.

A visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 PM Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the funeral chapel.

Debra was born on January 6, 1952 in Moberly the daughter of Jesse Orville and Maurine (Clevenger) Cates.

She was a 1969 graduate of Centralia High School, and was a lifelong resident of Centralia.

While attending auctions with her father, Debra met the love of her life, Robert Eugene Fair, and they were married on October 4, 1969 in Centralia.

Debra was a member of the First Baptist Church in Centralia, was a Sunday School Teacher for many years, member of the WMU and was a Youth Supper Coordinator.

Along with her husband Bob, Debra is survived by her children, Thomas Fair (Lenora), Amy Fair, Mandy Lafferty (Seth), Sam Fair (Brandy); grandchildren, Colin Eugene Fair, Lauren Elizabeth Lafferty, Jacksen William Lafferty, Daryl Sue Fair, Griffin Scott Fair; many nieces and nephews.

Debra loved her family, she was the true definition of mother and grandmother. She spent her life caring for her family, through her cooking and sewing, especially her noodles. Debra would sew the families Easter clothes for them every year.

She had two favorite holidays, Christmas and the Fourth of July, she was very patriotic.

Debra and her husband Bob shared a love of the Lord, serving in many roles through their church and reaching and touching many lives.

Memorial donations are suggested to the First Baptist Children and Youth Programs and may be sent in care of Fenton Funeral Chapel, 104 S. Collier Centralia, MO 65240.

Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on July 17, 2019