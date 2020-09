Dennis Jaeger, 73, of Mexico, died Friday September 18, 2020, at the Lake of the Ozarks.Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Pickering Funeral Home. A private burial will be held.Dennis was born August 5, 1947, in Mexico, the son of Earl and Joanna (Morris) Jaeger.He had worked as a press punch operator at Hubble in Centralia for 38 years. He enjoyed fishing and bowling. He was proud of having bowled two perfect 300 games.He was a member of the Open Door Church in Columbia.Dennis is survived by one son, Jeff Jaeger and wife Tracy, Centralia; two brothers, Dale Jaeger, Mexico, and Darrell Jaeger (Angie Gentry), Columbia; one sister, Nancy Bird, Mexico; 6 grandchildren, Cody Jaeger, Kelsey Jaeger, Steven Goosey (Shylowe), Cassandra Key (Justin), Tyler Wasson (Chelcie), and Pendell Wasson; and he is also survived by numerous extended family members.He was preceded in death by his parents.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association . They may be sent in care of Pickering Funeral Home, 403 N. Western, Mexico, MO 65265.