Dennis Jaeger, 73, of Mexico, died Friday September 18, 2020, at the Lake of the Ozarks.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Pickering Funeral Home. A private burial will be held.
Dennis was born August 5, 1947, in Mexico, the son of Earl and Joanna (Morris) Jaeger.
He had worked as a press punch operator at Hubble in Centralia for 38 years. He enjoyed fishing and bowling. He was proud of having bowled two perfect 300 games.
He was a member of the Open Door Church in Columbia.
Dennis is survived by one son, Jeff Jaeger and wife Tracy, Centralia; two brothers, Dale Jaeger, Mexico, and Darrell Jaeger (Angie Gentry), Columbia; one sister, Nancy Bird, Mexico; 6 grandchildren, Cody Jaeger, Kelsey Jaeger, Steven Goosey (Shylowe), Cassandra Key (Justin), Tyler Wasson (Chelcie), and Pendell Wasson; and he is also survived by numerous extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
. They may be sent in care of Pickering Funeral Home, 403 N. Western, Mexico, MO 65265.