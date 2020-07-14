Dickie (Dick) Z. Perkins, 85, Centralia, MO passed away early Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Stuart House in Centralia. He was born August 14, 1934 in Sullivan County, MO to the late Emerson and Mildred (Brassfield) Perkins and was raised in Milan, Missouri. On July 15, 1955 he was united in marriage to Shirley (Brantner) Perkins. They were married 56 years until her death on December 1, 2011.
Dick started his teaching career at a small high school while he was a senior at Northeast Missouri State University. His love for music began when he was a small boy and learned to play the trumpet. After teaching as a band director in Milan, Centralia, and Kansas City, he returned to Centralia leaving music for a principal's position at the Chester Boren Middle School in 1970.
Outside the school system, Dick put on a townspeople production of Oklahoma in Milan Missouri. While in Centralia he served as president of the Rotary Club, a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission, Centralia First Christian Church and served as an officer at the Centralia Country Club. Dick retired in 1988, and loving Centralia so much, he never left it again. In his retirement he enjoyed golf, his grandchildren, and hanging out with his McDonald's buddies. Besides his wife Shirley, Dick was preceded in death by his grandson, Wesley Webber and a brother in law Ivan Peterson.
He will be missed and lovingly remembered by his daughters Shawn (Alan) Epstein of Chesterfield, MO and Tara Webber of Ashland, MO; granddaughter in law Stephanie Webber of Centralia, MO; granddaughters Vanessa and Lauren, both of Brooklyn, and Hannah of New Orleans. He also leaves behind a sister in law and brother in law Nancy and Jim Shoop of Brookfield, MO and a sister in law Glenda Peterson of Parkville, MO; other relatives and many dear friends
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Centralia First Christian Church, c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net