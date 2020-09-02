Dixie Ann Isgrig, 72, of Mexico, passed away at her home on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
Funeral Services were at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 23 at Arnold Funeral Home with Rev. Glen Forman Officiating. Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery.
Visitation was Sunday from 12:00 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Dixie was born January 11, 1948, the daughter of Willard Oris and Thelma Frances (Powers) Geer. She married John R. Isgrig, Sr. on December 31, 1992, in Mexico at their home.
Dixie is survived by her partner, J.R. of the home; one daughter, Amanda (John) Isgrig; two grandchildren, John Isgrig III (Mallory Embree) of Perry and Jessica Isgrig (Andrew Derboven) of Huntsville; four great-grandchildren, Heidi Frye, Jackson Wright, Levi Isgrig and Alani Isgrig; four step-children, several step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Thelma Geer.
Dixie was a legal secretary for Missouri State Teachers Association and Judge Gary Oxenhandler for most of her career. When Dixie was not working, she was passionate about her grandchildren and great grandchildren, enjoyed spending time with her family, fishing, gardening, canning, cooking, good wine and meaningful music. Dixie also loved traveling with her partner of many years, J.R. to the Rocky Mountains in Colorado and this was her favorite place. Gambling was also one thing they always enjoyed doing together. She and J.R. took many trips traveling all over. Dixie had a love for all animals, including goats and especially rescue cats.
Dixie loved to entertain at family celebrations and holidays. She wanted everyone to celebrate her life with a toast to "Dixie", as she enjoyed an occasional glass of whisky with her "Tareyton" cigarettes.
Memorial donations may be made to UNOS (organ donation). In care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com.