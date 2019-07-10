On July 2, 2019 Donald L. Adkisson went to be with the Lord at the age of 84 years. He was born on October 3, 1934 to Russell and Opal (Smith) Adkisson in Clark, MO. His parents, along with his two grandsons, preceded him in death; Josh Brooks and Kelsey Kelm. On November 22, 1953 he married Jackie Mallory, and together they had six children. He served in the United States Navy for 23 years. He traveled the world and had three tours in Vietnam. After retiring, he married Peggy Hall of Mexico, MO on January 2, 1978 who also brought three children into the marriage. Together, they had one son.

Donald loved his Centralia Panthers! He rarely missed a football game or wrestling meet. He also helped to establish the Centralia Wrestling Club in Centralia. Donald loved to spend time with family and friends, especially when it related to sports or activities that his loved ones were involved in.

Survivors include Peggy of the home; Brother Billy Adkisson (Martha) of Centralia, MO; Sister Bernice Shaw (Jimmy) of Keytesville, MO; Daughters include; Carol Cable (Richard) Clark, MO; Judy Johns Flagstaff, AZ; Teresa Brooks (Bill) Centraia, MO; Sherl Adkisson Centralia, MO; Cindy Adkisson Kansas City, MO; Jill Davidson (Scott) Thompson, MO; Teresa Secrease (Joe) Thompson, MO; Sons include; Billy R. Adkisson Holts Summit, MO; Joe Hall Columbia, MO; Michael L. Adkisson (Laura) Centralia, MO.

Donald had 28 grandchildren, and 30 great grandchildren. He will be greatly loved and missed always! May he rest in peace.

Memorial services will be at 12:00 pm on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Crossroads Assembly of God Church in Centralia, MO. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until service time on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Crossroads Assembly of God Church in Centralia, MO. Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on July 10, 2019