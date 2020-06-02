Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Donald's life story with friends and family

Share Donald's life story with friends and family



In addition to his wife Donna of 28 years, he will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by seven children Donald Scott Barnes of Fulton, MO, Suzanne Truitt and her husband William of Belton, MO, Jennifer Creason of Columbia, MO, Rebecca Jeanne Vaughan and her husband Chris of Hallsville, MO, Timothy David Knight of Centralia, MO, David Laren Knight of Columbia, MO and Melissa Jane Acton of Columbia, MO; one brother Michael Alan Barnes and his wife Rhonda of Dexter, MO; eighteen grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and many dear friends.

Don worked as a Fertilizer Plant Manager for Farmway Co-Op for several years and later at Woody's Auto Center in Columbia, MO. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, four-wheeling, wood-working and tinkering in his garage. He loved spending time with friends and his family, especially his grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to the Donald Barnes Memorial Fund, c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolences may also be made to the family at

To those attending the visitation or funeral service, we ask that you maintain social distancing. Be aware that capacity and seating may be limited and that people are welcome to and encouraged to wear face masks to protect themselves and others.

Donald R. "Don" Barnes, 72, Columbia, MO passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home. He was born August 1, 1947 in Lilbourn, MO the son of Lenord and Catherine (Williamson) Barnes. On June 15, 1991 he was united in marriage to Donna (Herman-Berresheim) BarnesIn addition to his wife Donna of 28 years, he will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by seven children Donald Scott Barnes of Fulton, MO, Suzanne Truitt and her husband William of Belton, MO, Jennifer Creason of Columbia, MO, Rebecca Jeanne Vaughan and her husband Chris of Hallsville, MO, Timothy David Knight of Centralia, MO, David Laren Knight of Columbia, MO and Melissa Jane Acton of Columbia, MO; one brother Michael Alan Barnes and his wife Rhonda of Dexter, MO; eighteen grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and many dear friends.Don worked as a Fertilizer Plant Manager for Farmway Co-Op for several years and later at Woody's Auto Center in Columbia, MO. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, four-wheeling, wood-working and tinkering in his garage. He loved spending time with friends and his family, especially his grandchildren.A Celebration of Life will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to the Donald Barnes Memorial Fund, c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net To those attending the visitation or funeral service, we ask that you maintain social distancing. Be aware that capacity and seating may be limited and that people are welcome to and encouraged to wear face masks to protect themselves and others.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store