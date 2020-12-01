Donald R. "Sammy" Brooks, Jr., 48, Sturgeon, MO passed away from an accident at work on November 25, 2020 at the University of Missouri Hospital & Clinics. He was born April 10, 1972 the son of Donald and Beverly (Trimble) Brooks. On February 11, 2006 he was united in marriage to Christi (Acton) Brooks.
In addition to his wife Christi of 14 years, he will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one son Evan Brooks of Ozark, MO; two daughters Celeste Pistole and her husband Andrew of Kansas City, MO and Courtney Remus-Smith and her husband Mitchel of Columbia, MO; his parents Donald and Beverly Brooks of Sturgeon, MO; two brothers David Anthony Gayland Brooks and his wife Deanna of Sturgeon, MO and Colby Matthew Ryan Brooks and his wife Dusty of Sturgeon, MO; three sisters Lisa Rose Marie Thomas and her husband Jerry of Columbia, MO, Lila Raye Michele Sloan and her husband Dr. Steve Sloan of Salt Lake City, Utah and Beverly Susan Rene Smith and her husband Scott of Sturgeon, MO; 17 nieces and nephews; several great nieces and nephews; other relatives and many dear friends.
Sam worked as a painter, he drove an ice truck for Krystal ice, worked in the maintenance department painting for the University of Missouri-COLUMBIA and finally for American Outdoor Brands. He was a member of ARFFMO dog rescue (where he helped rescue over 300 dogs). He also enjoyed hunting, archery, making turkey calls, participating in demolition derby's and making people laugh.
Private family funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Sturgeon Methodist Church in Sturgeon, MO. Interment will be in the Mt. Horeb Cemetery in Sturgeon, MO. Visitation was from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Sturgeon Methodist Church in Sturgeon, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to ARFFMO or to ECHO Autism, c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net
To those attending the visitation or funeral service, we ask that you maintain social distancing. Be aware that capacity and seating may be limited and that people are welcome to and encouraged to wear face masks to protect themselves and others.