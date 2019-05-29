Home

Oliver Funeral Home
102 E Sneed St
Centralia, MO 65240
(573) 682-2161
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Oliver Funeral Home
102 E Sneed St
Centralia, MO 65240
Memorial Mass
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Centralia, MO
Donald R Ostmann Obituary
Donald R. Ostmann, 66, St. Charles, MO, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at his home. He was born August 25, 1952 the son of the late Ralph and Lucille (Schneider) Ostmann.
He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his mother Lucille Ostmann of Centralia, MO; loving father of Jennifer (Alex) Giannoulis and Carolyn (Nate) Pettypool; beloved grandfather of Gunner and Griffin Pettypool and Sophia and Max Giannoulis; cherished brother of Ron Ostmann; dear friend to Tom (Kathy) Genz; treasured cousin, nephew and friend to many.
Don graduated from Duchesne Catholic High School and attended University of Missouri – Columbia. He worked as a mortgage officer for many years around the St. Louis area and was an active member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed cooking, golf, playing horseshoes, hunting and fishing.
A memorial mass will be 11:00 am Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Centralia, MO. Interment will be in The Centralia City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia, MO. There will be a luncheon following the mass at the Holy Spirit Multipurpose building. Memorial contributions may be made to the to Cancer Research Center, 1210 Old 63 S Suite 5, Columbia, MO 65201. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on May 29, 2019
