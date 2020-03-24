|
Donna Ellen Burnett, 62, Centralia, MO gained her angel wings on Monday, March 23, 2020 at the Blue Ridge Villa in Columbia, MO. She was born June 8, 1957 in Mexico, MO the daughter of Donald "Brezzy" and Selma (Williams) Burnett.
She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her parents Donald "Brezzy" Burnett and Selma Burnett of Centralia, MO; one sister Janice (Darwin) Burnett Heaton; one brother Gary Burnett; her nieces Jennifer (Bishop) Holzbauer and Greg of Cape Girardeau, MO, Amy (Bishop) Anspach and Gary of Columbia, MO, Katrina Bradley of Columbia, MO; many aunts, uncles, cousins and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Howard and Norma Burnett and Daniel and Fern Williams.
She attended Camp Wonderland for several summers in her younger years. She was a long-time client of Boone County Family Resources and loved all the staff very much, as well as everyone else. She worked at Brady Commons on the University of Missouri Campus in food service, McDonalds making salads and ACT until she retired. Donna was always happy and loved being with her family. Prior to her declining health she loved sports, music, dancing, swimming, dining out and coffee.
Private family graveside services will be 1:00 pm Saturday. March 28, 2020 at the Centralia City Cemetery in Centralia, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of Boone County Family Resources or to the Centralia First Baptist Church, c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Mar. 25, 2020