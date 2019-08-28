|
|
Donnie "Joe" Smith, 74, Sturgeon, MO passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, MO. He was born October 1, 1944 the son of the late Jakey James Smith and Hazel Katherine (Perkins) Smith. On October 16, 1964 he was united in marriage to Billie Sue (Taft).
In addition to his wife Billie Sue of 54 years, he will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three daughters Kelly Reeves and her husband Randy of Sturgeon, MO, Jodi Rush and her husband Greg of Sturgeon, MO and Heidi Jerman and her husband Rob of Blue Springs, MO; three brothers James Earl Smith and his wife Sandy of Columbia, MO, W.C. Smith and his wife Vickie of Sturgeon, MO and Ricky Dean Smith and his wife Barbie of Fayette, MO; two grandchildren Cayla Barnes and her husband Noah and Dakota Reeves and his wife Taylor; one great grandchild Stella Barnes; three sisters-in-law Nancy Wheeler and her husband John of Centralia, MO, Lindy Taft of Sturgeon, MO and Becky Taft of Columbia, MO; a brother-in-law Danny Taft and his wife June of Boonville, MO; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, one grandson Jared Reeves; three brothers-in-law Stewart Taft, Jerry Smith and Bill "Bugs" Taft; one sister-in-law Treasie Smith and his father and mother-in-law Bill and Patty Sue Taft preceded him in death.
Joe worked at National Refactories for many years. He was a member of Sturgeon Baptist Church, Sturgeon Jaycees and was a commissioner for Sturgeon Little League. He enjoyed fishing, waterskiing, horseshoes, wood working, playing cards, especially 4-point pitch, coaching softball and attending multiple Sturgeon sporting events. He was always considered Sturgeon's biggest fan.
Funeral services were 3:00 pm Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia, MO. Interment was at Mt. Horeb Cemetery in Sturgeon, MO. Visitation was from 1:00 pm until service time on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia, MO. Memorial contributions may be made payable to: Friends of Mt. Horeb Cemetery, c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Aug. 28, 2019