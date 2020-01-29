|
|
Dorothy E. Ward, 81, Centralia, MO passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Stuart House in Centralia, MO. She was born July 30, 1938 in Paris, MO the daughter of the late Bryan and Goldie (Vance) Forrest. On March 7, 1957 she was united in marriage to Richard "Dick" Ward.
In addition to her husband Dick of 62 years, she will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one son Randy Ward and his wife Becky of Centralia, MO; two daughters Linda Bryson and her husband Tony of Centralia, MO and Brenda Bryson and her husband Bruce of Centralia, MO; one brother Thomas Forrest and his wife Gertrude of San Antonio, TX; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, two sisters, four brothers and a grandson Zachary Bryson preceded her in death.
Dorothy sold Avon and was a babysitter. Later she worked at 3M as a machine operator and was a member of Friendship Christian Church. She enjoyed softball, riding motorcycles, collecting bears and spending time with her family, especially all of her grandchildren.
Memorial services will be 7:00 pm Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia, MO. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until service time on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to the , c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Jan. 29, 2020