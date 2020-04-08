Home

Fenton Funeral Chapel
104 S Collier St
Centralia, MO 65240
(573) 682-3703
Elizabeth Ann Pollard


1979 - 2020
Elizabeth Ann Pollard Obituary
Elizabeth Ann Pollard, 40 of Centralia died, Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia.
Liz was born on April 24, 1979 in Mexico, the daughter of Cecil Eugene and Glenda Lou (Jones) Pollard.
She was a graduate of Centralia High School and Moberly Area Community College with an Associates Degree.
She worked for many years at Phone Smart in Columbia in the Sales and Marketing Department.
She enjoyed spending time with her friends, cooking, reading, being with her children and the rest of her family.
She is survived by her parents, Gene and Glenda, daughter Lilli Ivy of Ashland, son Logan Ivy of the home, brother David of Centralia; numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her sister Melissa in October of 2019.
Private family services will be held at a later date, and burial will be in the Centralia City Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.fentonkendrickfh.com
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Apr. 8, 2020
