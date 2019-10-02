|
Elizabeth Jean "Beth" Nichols, 47, Centralia, MO passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 in Columbia, MO. She was born April 29, 1972 the daughter of Russell LaRoe, Sr. and the late Eva Mae (House) LaRoe. On July 22, 1989 she was united in marriage to William "Bill" Nichols.
In addition to her husband Bill of 30 years, she will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her children Samantha Gash and her husband Dakota of Centralia, MO and Skylar Nichols of Centralia, MO; two brothers Russell LaRoe, Jr. of Centralia, MO and Harold LaRoe of Sturgeon, MO; three half-brothers Wilburn Baucom of Doniphan, MO, Ronnie Baucom of Fulton, MO and Steve Baucom of Mexico, MO; three half-sisters Carlene Atterberry of Centralia, MO, Etta Bazzell of Murray, MO and Becky Taft of Murray, MO; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her mother, two brothers Robert and Harold Baucom preceded her in death.
Elizabeth graduated from Sturgeon High School and loved being around people. She followed in her mother's footsteps by feeding and taking care of multiple friends and family.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia, MO. Interment will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to the family, payable to: Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Oct. 2, 2019