Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fenton Funeral Chapel
104 S Collier St
Centralia, MO 65240
(573) 682-3703
Resources
More Obituaries for Ella Mae Hutchens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ella Mae Hutchens


1916 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ella Mae Hutchens Obituary
Ella Mae Hutchens, 102, of Centralia died Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Heritage Hall Nursing Center in Centralia.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Glendale Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Ella Mae was born on December 17, 1916 in Boone County, the daughter of Bert and Lou Ann (Howell) Reams.
On August 31, 1940 Ella Mae married Howard N. Hutchens, and he preceded her in death on November 6, 1973.
Ella Mae is survived by two granddaughters, Natalie Whitaker of Centralia, and Elizabeth Vetsch of Fountain Valley, CA; a brother, Clyde Reams and wife Nadine of Centralia.
Along with her husband, Howard, Ella Mae was preceded by a son, Ralph Hutchens; siblings, Perry Reams, Aubrey Reams, Leon Reams, Bert Reams, James Reams, Claude Reams, Raymond Reams.
Ella Mae was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church and the Fidelis Sunday School Class.
She worked as a cook at Chance Elementary for 27 years.
Ella Mae enjoyed sewing, and really loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters.
Memorial donations are suggested to the First Baptist Church Building Fund; and may be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier St. Centralia, MO 65240.
Online condolences may be left at www.fentonkendrickfh.com
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ella Mae's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now