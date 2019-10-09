|
|
Ella Mae Hutchens, 102, of Centralia died Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Heritage Hall Nursing Center in Centralia.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Glendale Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Ella Mae was born on December 17, 1916 in Boone County, the daughter of Bert and Lou Ann (Howell) Reams.
On August 31, 1940 Ella Mae married Howard N. Hutchens, and he preceded her in death on November 6, 1973.
Ella Mae is survived by two granddaughters, Natalie Whitaker of Centralia, and Elizabeth Vetsch of Fountain Valley, CA; a brother, Clyde Reams and wife Nadine of Centralia.
Along with her husband, Howard, Ella Mae was preceded by a son, Ralph Hutchens; siblings, Perry Reams, Aubrey Reams, Leon Reams, Bert Reams, James Reams, Claude Reams, Raymond Reams.
Ella Mae was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church and the Fidelis Sunday School Class.
She worked as a cook at Chance Elementary for 27 years.
Ella Mae enjoyed sewing, and really loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters.
Memorial donations are suggested to the First Baptist Church Building Fund; and may be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier St. Centralia, MO 65240.
Online condolences may be left at www.fentonkendrickfh.com
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Oct. 9, 2019