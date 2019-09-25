|
|
Fern "like a plant" Miller was born March 20, 1936 and quietly passed away on September 16, 2019 at the age of 83. She is survived by her brother, Alvin Welch, and sister, Emma Lou Owen; her children, Deborah, Dennis, and Elizabeth Miller; five grandchildren, Kyle, Katherine, and Travis Miller and Belquis and Ahmed Elhadi; and one great grandchild, Tyson David Ehlmann.
Fern lived for fun with her family and friends and there was a lot! So many memories. Movies, games and sleepovers. Her love of Willie Nelson. Hot tub fun. Planting flowers. Cabana boy gingerbread men. Chickenfoot. Harry Potter. Homemade Christmas candy. The red salsa dress and gold tunic. Chocolate Delight. Mary Kay parties. Snake skin shoes. That tree! Baker extraordinaire. Girl Scout leader. Volunteer. Bocce ball. Driving lessons. Sun bathing. Cherry cordanellies. Smell of lavender. Wind chimes. Porch swing. Chicken Betty. "I can't know." Earthquake cake. Balloon volleyball. Wet Willy fights. Fake snakes. The 400 cookies event. Joker. Friend. Mom.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Lenoir Benevolent Fund. The family is grateful to all of the Lenoir staff who provided fun and compassionate care for our beloved mother. No services will be held at her request.
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Sept. 25, 2019