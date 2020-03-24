|
|
|
Finley Eugene Adkisson, age 80, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, Mo.
He was born February 24, 1940 in Moberly, Mo., son of the late Sterling "Spud" Finley and Mildred Lee Lawrence Adkisson.
He was a business owner and a self-employed farmer. He was a member of the Heartland Harvest Church in Sikeston. He was awarded the Sturgeon Citizen of the Year Award in 1967, he had been a very strong 4-H Leader for 10 years, a member of the Sturgeon Goal Seekers Club for 10 years, and the leader of the Drill Team for five years.
Finley was a Foster Parent for the Missouri Department of Family Services for over 35 years. He also had a group home and provided residential and Day Hab services for the mentally and physically challenged in Southeast Missouri for a number of years.
In 1981, he was married to Jerrilyn Diane Lawson Adkisson, she survives of the home.
Other survivors include seven daughters, Sheri Lynn (Steve) Parisi of Lake St. Louis, Mo., Lisa Ann (John) Cravens of Columbia, Mo., Michelle Renee Adkisson of Columbia, Mo., Macey Diane Adkisson of Sikeston, Mo., Lana Jo (Larry) Jones of Charleston, Mo., Laura Lynn (Justin) Swiney of Jackson, Mo., and Zoe Gene Weiser of Pacific, Mo.; one brother, Sterling 'Buster' Edward (Teri) Adkisson of Sturgeon, Mo.; three sisters, Joann Crisler of Centralia, Mo., Patty Lee (Bill) Parrish of Paris, Mo., and Karen Sue (Ron) Sage of Sturgeon, Mo.; one brother-in-law, Darrell Schneller of Columbia, Mo.; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Tresa Kay Schneller.
Visitation was held Sunday, March 15, from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral services at 1:00 p.m. at Ponder Funeral Home in Sikeston. Rev. Todd Crumley officiated.
Burial followed in at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Sikeston.
Pallbearers were John Cravens, Steve Parisi, Sterling 'Grant' House, Zachary Cravens, Brian Adkisson, Jody Robinson, Rick Sage, and Ricky Dirickson.
Memorial donations may be sent to: , 460 N. Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63141.
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Mar. 25, 2020