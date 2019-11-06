|
FLECHIA MACHELLE SPALDING
Flechia Machelle Spalding, 46, Columbia, MO went to be with her Lord on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the University of Missouri Hospital & Clinics in Columbia, MO. She was born November 3, 1972 the daughter of Larry Romines and Peggy Dixon. On January 6, 1996 she was united in marriage to Shawn Spalding.
In addition to her husband Shawn of 23 years, she will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two children Cameron Spalding and Caleb Spalding of the home; her parents; one step brother Eric Romines of Oak Grove, MO; one step sister Heather Haney and her husband John of Oak Grove, MO; three sister in laws Tina Wibbenmeyer and her husband Ron of St. Louis, MO, Shannon Ratcliff and her husband Mike of Eldon, MO and Shawndra Taylor and her husband Troy of Eldon, MO; a mother in law Delpha Spalding of Eldon, MO; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and many dear friends. Flechia was preceded in death by her grandmother Sally Dixon and her great grandmother "Granny".
Flechia was a teacher in the Sturgeon Public Schools for 23 years, where she taught Kindergarten and Pre-school. Flechia loved each of her students as if they were her own. She also loved her fellow teachers as if they were part of her extended family. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Columbia, MO where she served as Assistant Sunday School Teacher, Director of Nursery Programs, played her flute and helped organize many events for local charities. She loved her family and friends, travelling to Disney World, watching Disney movies and loved her church.
Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Faith Baptist Church in Columbia, MO. Interment will be in Mt. Horeb Cemetery in Sturgeon, MO. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to the Flechia Spalding Memorial Fund, (to be used for her children's education), c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Nov. 7, 2019