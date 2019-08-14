|
Franklin Delano Powers, 86, of Centralia passed away peacefully Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, surrounded by his immediate family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral services was held at 4:00 PM Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home in Centralia with burial following in the Centralia City Cemetery. Family and friends were invited to Frank's Life Celebration at a visitation from 2:00-4:00 PM Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the funeral home.
Frank was born on May 6, 1933 in Boone County, the son of Claude and Lulu Pearl (Kitchen) Powers.
On June 6, 1952 in Arkansas, Frank married Bette Williams and she survives at the home.
Along with his wife Bette, Frank is survived by a son, Steve Powers of Columbia, grandchildren, Jason Kuntz and wife Darla of Richmond, TX, Heather Sweeten of St. Charles; great-grandchildren, Jacob Sweeten, Jacey Kuntz, Jorie Kuntz, and Jaida Kuntz.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter Deborah Faye Kuntz, and all of his siblings; Mary Ellen Enriquez, Thelma Geer , Dorothy Helen Sweezer, Gilbert Powers, Joe Powers.
Frank was an avid outdoors-man, he loved spending time hunting, fishing, and trapping. Frank loved to pass his love and knowledge of the outdoors on to his children, grandchildren and even his great grandchildren, teaching them to hunt, fish, and trap.
He had a great passion for music, playing instruments, such as the electric pedal steel guitar, dobro, banjo and rhythm guitar. Frank always loved to hear the latest on how and what his family was up to, especially if it involved the outdoors, wanting to know how their latest trip or adventure had went.
He enjoyed hearing stories and telling a good one or two himself. He was always full of sharp wit, and would catch you off guard at any moment, but most of all, his greatest passion in life was his family. He truly relished the time he spent with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations are suggested to the following charities, Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation; Quail Forever; Missouri Hunting Heritage Foundation - Introducing Youth to Hunting and may be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier Centralia, MO 65240.
Online condolences may be left a www.fentonkendrickfh.com
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Aug. 14, 2019