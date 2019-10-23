|
|
George Louderback, 85. Hallsville, MO passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at his home. He was born August 29, 1934 the son of the late Eual and Laura Louderback.
He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one daughter Gina Jensen of Hallsville, MO; two sons Nicky Kirkes of McAllister, OK and Brian Louderback of McAllister, OK; one sister Georgeana Shaw of Ottumwa, IA; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, two brothers preceded him in death.
George worked for John Deere in Ottumwa, Iowa for many years. He loved riding motorcycles and enjoyed travelling and working on cars.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia, MO. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until service time on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to the V.F.W. Post 6276, c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Oct. 30, 2019