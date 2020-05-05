George Michael Brooks, 70, of Mexico, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Private Graveside Services will be at East Lawn Memorial Park with Kevin Wilkerson officiating. Services will be under the direction of Arnold Funeral Home.
Mike was born on June 25, 1949 in Mexico, Missouri, the son of George N. and Maxine (Dimmitt) Brooks. He graduated from Centralia High School in 1967 and then attended Linn Tech.
Mr. Brooks married Nancy Grinstead and they had two children together, Julie and Scott. He then married Betty Jo Sydenstricker and they had two children, Craig and Curt.
In his earlier years, Mike had worked as a mechanic for Pearl Motor Company and then was a self-employed farmer. Later, he worked as a farmhand for Sydenstrickers, sold real estate and was an auctioneer. Mr. Brooks was a member of the First Christian Church in Centralia.
Mike loved tractor pulling in younger years. He loved being a grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and attending their events.
Survivors include one daughter, Julie (David) Hays of Monroe City; three sons, Scott (Melissa) Brooks of Centralia, Craig (Kelsay) Brooks of Centralia and Curt (Cammie) Brooks of Centralia; one step-son, Kent (Allison) Norfleet of Mexico; one step-daughter, Kendra West of Centralia; 14 grandchildren, Blake, Bailey, Kyle, Meghan and Cole Hays, Travis, Trenton and Mya Brooks, Carter Brooks, Brant Brooks, Grant and Jack Norfleet, Jake and Logan West, and another grandchild on the way, Kolby; one sister, Jeanette (Ralph) Young of Wilmont, Wisconsin; seven brothers, Jerry (Cheryl) Brooks of Salem, Wisconsin, Pat (Karen) Brooks of Lake Villa, Illinois, Steve Brooks of Centralia, Dean (Rita) Brooks of Athens, Alabama, Richard Brooks of Mexico, Don Brooks of Mexico, and Eddie Brooks of Columbia; and a special friend, Carol Day of Mexico.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, George and Maxine Brooks.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard from May 5 to May 12, 2020.