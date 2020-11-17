1/1
George Roaten Griggs
1935 - 2020
George Roaten Griggs, 85 of Centralia, died Monday, November 9, 2020 at Boone Hospital in Columbia.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Centralia. Visitation will be held from 10:30 am until the time of service at the cemetery.
To those attending the visitation and graveside service, we ask that you wear a face mask, and maintain social distancing. Be aware that capacity and seating may be limited. We will follow guidelines set forth by Boone County.
George was born September 19, 1935 in Columbia, MO the son of the late Otto and Stella Mae (Sims) Griggs.
George married Beverly Reeves Swanson in March 1987.
Along with his wife Beverly, George is survived by his children Terry (Gary) Wilburn of Holts Summit, MO, Pam (Martin Dale) Whitehead of Centralia, Mike (Linda) Griggs of Columbia, Darren (Stephanie Edwards) Griggs of Centralia, Robert (Lisa Bowne) Reeves of Centralia. George's legacy also includes 18 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren.
George was a people person who worked many years in sales, television sales/repair and later at the KWWR radio station selling advertising.
He proudly served his country in the National Guard of Missouri, being Honorably Discharged in 1954.
He had been attending the First Christian Church in Centralia until his health prevented it.
As a young man, George was a member of the Ashland Volunteer Fire Department and belonged to the Cedar Valley Riders Saddle Club. More recently, he was a member and officer in the Mexico Host Lion's Club and spent many hours working on their annual fireworks display in Mexico, Missouri. He also was a member of the Elk's Club in Mexico.
Memorial donations are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or The Central Missouri Food Bank, and may be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home 104 S. Collier St. Centralia, MO 65240.
Online Condolences may be left at www.fentonkendrickfh.com

Published in Centralia Fireside Guard from Nov. 17 to Nov. 28, 2020.
