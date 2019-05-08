George William Kelly, III 63, Sturgeon, MO, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at the University of Missouri Hospital & Clinics in Columbia, MO. He was born June 1, 1955 the son of George and Dorothy Mae (Williams) Kelly. On November 9, 1973 he was united in marriage to Kimberly Robinson.

In addition to his wife Kimberly of 45 years, he will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one son Justin Kelly and Angela of Columbia, MO; one daughter Jamica Kelly and Jessica of Columbia, MO; two brothers David Kelly of the State of Florida and Michael Holman of Mexico, MO; one grandson Travion Kelly; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, one son Jason Kelly, one brother John Kelly and one sister Dottie Kelly preceded him in death.

George worked as a printing press operator for the Columbia Daily Tribune for many years. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, especially bbq, and watching the Kansas City Chiefs and St. Louis Cardinals. He was an amazing baseball player and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandson.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Oliver Funeral Home in Sturgeon, MO. Interment will be in the Centralia City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Oliver Funeral Home in Sturgeon, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to the , c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on May 8, 2019