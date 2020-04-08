|
|
|
Gerald Thurman "G.T." Williams, Sr. , 91 of Columbia, Formerly of Centralia, died Thursday, April 2, 2020 at his home.
Services will be held at a later date.
G. T. was born on June 13, 1928 in Centralia, the son of Morris John, Sr. and Martha Lorene (Holt) Williams.
On February 11, 1947 in Centralia, G.T. married Lillian "Ruth" Edwards, of Mexico and she survives of the home.
Along with his wife of 73 years, G. T. is survived by two sons, Gerald Thurman "Jerry" Williams, Jr. and wife Mimi of St. Petersburg, Fl, Michael "Mike" Williams and wife Patti of Columbia; grandchildren, Daniel, Gerald the 3rd (J.J.), Shannon, and Jamie; nine great-grandchildren.
G.T. was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Morris John Williams, Jr.
G.T. was a Master Tool Builder for McDonald-Douglas Air Craft which later became Boeing.
G.T. and Lillian "Ruth" moved to California, where he got a job with Douglas Aircraft, where they spent 30 great years there until his retirement from McDonald-Douglas, now known as Boeing. They moved back home to Centralia, where they were active members of the First Christian Church.
G.T. really loved music, history, especially Civil War history, watching old movies, hunting, and collecting memorabilia. He was very skilled and enjoyed wood working, liked to play pool and watch football.
Anyone who really knew G.T., knew you couldn't walk into his house without getting a hug or a kiss. Most of all, you would see the twinkle in his eye when he gave you that special wink when he was teasing, or just to show he cared.
Memorial donations are suggested to the First Christian Church in Centralia, may be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier Centralia, MO 65240.
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Apr. 8, 2020