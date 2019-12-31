Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fenton Funeral Chapel
104 S Collier St
Centralia, MO 65240
(573) 682-3703
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Bryson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine "Gerry" Bryson


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine "Gerry" Bryson Obituary
Geraldine "Gerry" Bryson, 92 of Centralia, died Saturday, December 21, 2019 in Centralia.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home in Centralia, with burial to follow in the Centralia City Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM Monday at Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home in Centralia.
Geraldine was born on November 14, 1927 in Green City, MO, the daughter of Wayne and Gladys (Kent) Albertson.
On August 10, 1947 in Columbia, Gerry married Carroll Bryson, and he preceded her in death on August 9, 2003.
Gerry is survived by two sons, Larry Bryson and wife Patti of Centralia, Evan Bryson and wife Kathleen of Globe, AZ, a daughter, Nancy McLendon and husband David of Globe, AZ; eight grandchildren, Amity Bryson, Matthew Bryson, Caleb Bryson and wife Laurie, Lucas Bryson and wife Lacey, Heather Bryson, Heidi Bryson, Jenna Gregory and husband Benjamin, Loria Westbrook and husband Clayton; step-grandson, David McGee; great-grandchildren, Grace Bryson, Evelyn Bryson, Connor Bryson, Tessa Bryson, Kaycee-Lynn Westbrook, Kylee Westbrook, Benjamin Gregory, Jr.
Along with her husband Carroll, Gerry was preceded in death by her parents a sister, Maxine, and a brother, Wayne.
She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Centralia.
Gerry was the 1960 McCall National Sewing champion. Gerry loved to do any needlework, especially quilting. She made quilts of love for all of her children and grandchildren.
Gerry loved to do crafts, cross stitch, and enjoyed spending time with her cats.
She loved to cook, make cookies and candy, really enjoyed decorating and spending time in the garden.
Gerry loved the Lord and spent her life serving Him and others, through teaching Sunday School or coordinating the bereavement dinners, and many other countless acts of love.
Memorial donations are suggested to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, and may be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier Street Centralia, MO 65240.
Online condolences may be left at www.fentonkendrickfh.com
Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -