(Gladys) Annabel Henry went to her reward in heaven on July 8, 2019 at the age of 93.

Funeral services were held 11:00 AM Saturday July 13, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, with burial following in the Glendale Memorial Gardens. Friends and family were invited to Annabel's Life Celebration at a visitation from 6:00-8:00 PM Friday, July 12, 2019 at Fenton Funeral Chapel.

She was born in Cole County, MO to Paul and Golda Bond on March 14, 1926. Annabel moved several times during her childhood and graduated from Russellville High School in 1943. She worked in Kansas City, MO during WWII sewing uniforms. She was later employed at the Division of Employment Security in Jefferson City, MO where she met her future husband, Emil..

Annabel married Emil Henry on June 25, 1949. That was the beginning of almost 70 years spent together loving and serving God, each other and their family.

Annabel is survived by 4 children, Sandra (Gary) Dorr, Sharon (Paul) Martin, Sara (Scott) Boschen and Sam (Vinita) Henry. They have been blessed with 15 grandchildren and 10 of their spouses, 28 great grandchildren with 1 spouse, and 1 great, great grandchild. She loved and faithfully prayed for each one until dementia took away her memory. Annabel was preceded in death by her husband, Emil, on Sept. 14, 2018, her parents, Paul and Golda Bond, her father and mother-in-law, John and Anna Henry, her sister, Virginia Hogg, and brother, Vincil Bond, as well as her eldest son, Steve Henry, and a daughter-in-law, Dorcas Henry Wenger.

Annabel moved with her family for Emil's career from Jefferson City, MO to Memphis, TN and finally to Centralia, MO in 1967. With each move, she stayed behind with 5 children until the house sold. She dedicated most of her time and energy to raising her children and caring for her family. She made countless dozens of chocolate chip cookies, canned, sewed, and did all the things it took each day to keep her household running smoothly without complaint.

Annabel enjoyed serving her Savior through her church. She was a member of First Baptist Church for 52 years. She was a third grade Sunday School teacher for many years, organized meals for funerals and a was a deacon's wife. She was a friend and servant to several ladies in the community through the years as they aged and needed help. Emil and Annabel enjoyed traveling together in their later years visiting 48 states.

