Gladys McCarty, 97, Centralia, MO passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Heritage Hall in Centralia, MO. She was born February 27, 1923 in Hatton, MO the daughter of the late Percy and Mae (Clatterbuck) Braham. On June 16, 1946 she was united in marriage to George Glenn McCarty. Mr. McCarty preceded her in death on October 24, 2007.
She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two daughters Glenda Rose and her husband George of Mexico, MO and Gayle Billings and her husband Tim of Centralia, MO; one brother Granville Braham of Overland Park, KS; three grandchildren Daren Rose and his wife Toni, Brent Billings and his wife Jodi and Jodi Richardson and her husband Mark; four great grandchildren Kaitlin, Hunter, Jordan and Jackson; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, one sister Lola Jones and one granddaughter Lisa Dawn Rose preceded her in death,
Gladys graduated from Fulton High School in 1940. After graduation, she continued her education at Northeast State Teacher's College (now Truman) in Kirksville, MO. She taught for several years in the rural schools around the Centralia area and later was a homemaker. She was a member of the Centralia United Methodist Church and served on serval Methodist church groups. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, gardening, flowers and spending time with all of her family.
Graveside services will be 11:00 am Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Hatton, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to the Centralia United Methodist Church or to the Multiple Sclerosis Institute, c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net
