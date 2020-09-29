Mildred F. Level, 99, Columbia, MO passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Stuart House in Centralia, MO. She was born September 14, 1921 in Hinton, MO the daughter of the late James and Mary Ellen Phillippe. On September 19, 1939 she was united in marriage to Russell L. Level. Mr. Level preceded her in death on September 16, 1993.
She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her grandson, Jeff (Laurie) Grimes of Centralia; four great-granddaughters, Tammie (Len) Stuart of Paris, TX, Tiffany (David) Garza of Plano, TX, Valerie (Jake) Hardesty of Columbia, and Kim (Eddie) Evans of Sturgeon; seven great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews included including a recently discovered nephew David (Barbara) Saunders of Bristol, England. She was preceded in death by her husband, her daughter Dorothy Level, her seven brothers and one sister: Floyd, Edgar, Wilbert, Glenn, Harold, Ralph, J.W., Arthur and Affie Griffin and an infant granddaughter Eileen Gail Grimes.
Mildred worked as an office manager for her husband's business Level Painting and Decorating. She lived in Boone County her entire life, was a St. Louis Cardinals fan, and was alive for all 11 of their World Series championships.
Graveside services will be 2:00 pm Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
or to the American Cancer Society
, c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net.